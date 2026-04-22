Texas hospital taps chief nursing officer

Methodist Mansfield (Texas) Medical Center named Melissa Winans, DNP, RN, vice president of nursing and chief nursing officer.

Dr. Winans has more than 30 years of nursing experience and has served for over a decade as a chief nursing officer in community and academic healthcare settings, according to an April 20 hospital news release published in the Mansfield Record.

“Dr. Winans is a transformational leader whose passion for nursing excellence and compassionate care will further strengthen our commitment to serving the Mansfield community,” Juan Fresquez Jr., president of Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, said in the release. “Her ability to build strong teams and lead with purpose will continue to elevate the exceptional care our patients and families trust us to provide.”

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