NIH taps internal research leader as Clinical Center CEO

Jonathan Green, MD, has been named CEO of the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center, the clinical research hospital for the NIH in Bethesda, Md., effective May 17.

Dr. Green will oversee the 200-bed research hospital — the world’s largest dedicated to clinical research — and its nearly $700 million annual operating budget, according to an April 21 NIH news release. Pius Aiyelawo, the hospital’s first COO, has served as acting CEO since February 2025.

Dr. Green joined the NIH in 2018 and currently leads the agency’s Office of Human Subjects Research Protections, where he oversaw a consolidation of institutional review boards across the NIH intramural program, according to the release.

He steps into the role as the Clinical Center undergoes a major expansion, adding more than 570,000 square feet with completion expected in 2029, the release said.

Before joining the NIH, Dr. Green spent more than two decades at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, where he was a professor of medicine, pathology and immunology and held leadership roles including associate dean for human studies and executive chair of the Institutional Review Board.

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