Erlanger names chief information security officer

By: Giles Bruce

Dennis Leber, PhD, has been appointed chief information security officer of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System.

Dr. Leber most recently served as a cybersecurity solutions architect for legal services company Avalon and has also worked in information security at Farmington, Conn.-based UConn Health, Memphis-based University of Tennessee Health Science Center and Elizabethtown, Ky.-based Hardin Memorial Health.

“After an inspiring recruitment journey, I’m thrilled to become part of this dynamic team dedicated to exceptional patient care and innovation in healthcare,” he wrote Feb. 7 on LinkedIn. “Looking forward to the adventures ahead in safeguarding our digital future!”

