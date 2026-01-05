Main Line Health taps Atlantic Health chief strategy officer

Radnor, Pa.-based Main Line Health has appointed Terence French as senior vice president and chief strategy officer, effective Jan. 5.

Mr. French brings more than 30 years of experience in hospital and health system operations, strategy planning and public policy. He most recently served as vice president and chief strategy officer of Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health, according to a Jan. 5 health system news release.

In his new role, Mr. French will lead Main Line Health’s strategy, business development, communications and marketing functions. He will also guide planning and market strategy across the system.

He succeeds Carolyn Gorman, who retired Nov. 3.

Main Line Health comprises five hospitals, seven health centers and more than 150 medical practice locations.