Inova hospital taps chief nurse

Lansdowne, Va.-based Inova Loudoun Hospital named Kris Hematti, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer, InsideNova reported April 20.

In her role, Ms. Hematti will advance nursing excellence and evidence-based care across the hospital.

She joined Inova in 2011 as a nurse and most recently served as senior director of nursing for women’s services, nursing operations and professional practice at Inova Fair Oaks Hospital in Fairfax, Va.

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