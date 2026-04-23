Encompass Health CIO retires

Rusty Yeager has retired after more than 25 years as CIO of Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health.

Mr. Yeager joined the organization in 2001, and also served in the U.S. Air Force Medical Service Corps from 1990 to 2010.

“We did some big, hard things. We embraced innovation, built new capabilities, and delivered real impact,” he wrote April 21 on LinkedIn. “By putting caregivers first, building trust, and staying grounded in the mission, we became more than an IT organization — we became part of the fabric of the company and helped improve countless lives.”

Mike Kindle, who has been with Encompass Health for 15 years, has taken over as senior vice president and CIO after previously serving as deputy CIO.

Encompass Health is the nation’s largest provider of inpatient rehabilitation services, with over 170 hospitals and $5.9 billion in annual revenue.

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