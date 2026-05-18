Huntsman Cancer Institute executive to retire after 29 years

Don Milligan, chief administrative officer of the Cancer Hospital at Huntsman Cancer Institute and University of Utah Health, is retiring after 29 years with the organization.

Mr. Milligan joined Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City in 1997, two years after it was formally established, and helped lead clinical operations and major expansion projects, according to a May 15 Huntsman Cancer Institute news release.

Among those projects is Huntsman Cancer Institute in Vineyard, Utah, a new campus expected to open in summer 2028. The facility is designed to expand access to cancer care for patients in central and southern Utah and reduce travel times for treatment visits.

Huntsman Cancer Institute is the Mountain West’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and serves patients across Utah, Idaho, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming.

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