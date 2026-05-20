Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System taps chief nurse

Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health named Laura Kaszer, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer at Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System in Tennessee.

She will provide strategic leadership for nursing practice and operations across Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System, according to a system news release posted May 20 on Citizen Tribune.

Dr. Kaszer has more than 15 years of experience in nursing leadership. She most recently served as Magnet program director at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee.

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