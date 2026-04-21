On April 24, Becky Wagner, DNP, RN, will retire as vice president of nursing and patient care service at Iredell Health System.

Dr. Wagner’s 40-year nursing career has primarily seen her in leadership roles, including charge nurse, director, educator and interim CEO of UNC Health Chatham in Siler City, N.C., according to an April 20 system news release.

She has spent the last 11 years serving as Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell’s vice president of nursing and patient care services. In this role, she’s been instrumental in the implementation and clinical management of several capital projects to ensure the system expanded to meet community needs.

Upon retirement, Dr. Wagner plans to spend more time with her infant grandchild and father, see the world and volunteer with the Samaritan’s Purse disaster relief team. She also plans to do some consulting or interim work.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.