Virginia health system names new chief digital officer

Sanjeev Sah was named senior vice president and chief digital and information officer of Centra Health in Lynchburg, Va.

Mr. Sah announced the appointment in a May 19 LinkedIn post.

“I’m excited to partner with Centra’s caregivers and leaders as the organization continues its journey of transformation and modernization, particularly within IT and digital capabilities,” he wrote.

Prior to this, Mr. Sah served as CEO of CyberAXA, a cybersecurity advisory and managed security partner. He also served as senior vice president of enterprise technology services and chief information security officer of Novant Health in Winston-Salem, N.C., from 2024 to 2026.

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