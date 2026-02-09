HCA Missouri hospital taps chief nurse 

Advertisement
By: Erica Cerutti

Robyn Miller, RN, has been named chief nursing officer of Independence, Mo.-based Centerpoint Medical Center, part of HCA Midwest Health.

Ms. Miller brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare leadership to the role. She has spent 13 years at HCA Midwest Health, which includes seven hospitals and dozens of outpatient facilities in Missouri and Kansas, according to a Feb. 9 news release shared with Becker’s.

Most recently, Ms. Miller served as chief nurse of Belton (Mo.) Regional Medical Center, a role she held for three years. During that time, she led efforts to improve patient experience, quality metrics and reduce nursing turnover.

Her appointment marks a return to Centerpoint, where she previously served in leadership roles including director of emergency services and nursing operations.

HCA Midwest Health is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. 

20 criteria hospital leaders should use to evaluate telepsychiatry

Recommended Whitepaper

Advertisement

Next Up in Executive Moves

  • U of Minnesota Physicians taps CEO

    Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota Physicians named Greg Beilman, MD, CEO. Dr. Beilman will lead M Physicians, the clinical practice of…

    By: Mariah Taylor

  • Mercy Health taps market CNO

    Cincinnati-based Mercy Health has promoted Michele Stokes, MSN, to chief nursing officer of its Cincinnati market. Ms. Stokes assumed the…

    By: Mackenzie Bean
Advertisement