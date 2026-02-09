HCA Missouri hospital taps chief nurse 

Robyn Miller, RN, has been named chief nursing officer of Independence, Mo.-based Centerpoint Medical Center, part of HCA Midwest Health.

Ms. Miller brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare leadership to the role. She has spent 13 years at HCA Midwest Health, which includes seven hospitals and dozens of outpatient facilities in Missouri and Kansas, according to a Feb. 9 news release shared with Becker’s.



Most recently, Ms. Miller served as chief nurse of Belton (Mo.) Regional Medical Center, a role she held for three years. During that time, she led efforts to improve patient experience, quality metrics and reduce nursing turnover.

Her appointment marks a return to Centerpoint, where she previously served in leadership roles including director of emergency services and nursing operations.

HCA Midwest Health is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.