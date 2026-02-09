ScionHealth taps COO for speciality hospital division 

By: Andrew Cass

Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth has named Marc Lemon COO of its specialty hospital division, according to a post on his LinkedIn page. 

Mr. Lemon takes on the role after serving as senior vice president of operations for ScionHealth’s southwest region since August 2024. 

“After 16 years with the organization, I’m grateful for the opportunity to step into this role and continue working alongside incredible leaders, clinicians and teams who are deeply committed to caring for some of our most complex patients,” Mr. Lemon said in his post. 

ScionHealth’s specialty hospital division comprises 75 long-term acute care hospitals in 21 states, according to its website. 

