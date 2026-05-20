HealthPartners names chief legal officer

Sarah Karlgaard was appointed senior vice president and chief legal officer for Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners, effective May 18.

In the role, Ms. Karlgaard will oversee legal, clinical risk management, integrity and compliance, physical security and sustainability, according to a May 18 health system news release.

She most recently served as vice president, general counsel and secretary for FUJIFILM Holdings America Corp., where she led legal functions across 23 subsidiaries in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

HealthPartners is an integrated nonprofit health system and health plan serving more than 1.4 million medical and dental health plan members nationwide.

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