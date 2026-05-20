California hospital names ancillary services leader

Whittier, Calif.-based PIH Health has named Donna Rolin vice president of ancillary services at PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

In the role, Ms. Rolin will oversee cardiology, catheterization lab, radiology and interventional radiology, respiratory, neurology operations and physical medicine services at the hospital, according to a May 19 system news release.

Ms. Rolin has more than 15 years of healthcare leadership experience. She most recently served as director of imaging at Rady Children’s Health in San Diego. Previously, she held leadership and consulting roles at AltaMed Health Services, Renton, Wash.-based Providence Health and Palomar Health in Escondido, Calif. She also served as director of diagnostic imaging at Children’s Hospital of Orange County in Orange, Calif.

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