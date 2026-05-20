Illinois hospital CEO to step down

Bill Murdock, president and CEO of McDonough District Hospital in Macomb, Ill., will exit his role within 60 days.

Additionally, Wayne Laramie, BSN, RN, is no longer serving in the role of chief nursing officer, according to a May 19 hospital news release.

Mr. Murdock joined the hospital in 2019 as vice president and CFO and was promoted to president and CEO in December 2023, first on an interim basis. A search for his successor will begin immediately, and he and the board will work together to ensure a smooth transition, the release said.

He succeeded Brian Dietz, who was suspended with pay, effective December 2023, pending an investigation into allegations regarding hospital management. Mr. Dietz then stepped down in February 2024.

Mr. Laramie had served as McDonough District Hospital’s vice president and CNO since April 2025. An interim CNO is expected to be named in the immediate future.

McDonough District Hospital is a 48-bed facility serving rural central Illinois.

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