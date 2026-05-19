Texas Health names hospital president 

Tracy Payne Martinez was named president of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance in Fort Worth, effective May 17.

Ms. Martinez brings more than two decades of leadership experience within Arlington-based Texas Health Resources, according to a May 18 health system news release shared with Becker’s.

She most recently served as vice president of professional and support services at Texas Health Alliance, where she oversaw clinical support, diagnostic and operational services while supporting growth initiatives at the hospital.

During her tenure, Ms. Martinez helped lead a 50-bed tower expansion, a neonatal intensive care unit expansion and future surgical services growth planning.

Texas Health operates 29 hospital locations across North Texas.

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