MUSC Health names new marketing chief

The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston has named Peter Hull its enterprisewide chief communications and marketing officer, effective Feb. 2.

In the role, Mr. Hull will oversee communications and marketing strategy for MUSC and MUSC Health. He will report to MUSC President David Cole, MD, according to a Jan. 7 news release shared with Becker’s.

Mr. Hull joins MUSC from Florida Atlantic University, where he spent more than a decade as vice president for public affairs and chief marketing and communications officer.