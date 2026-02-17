RWJBarnabas Health names SVP of support services

RWJBarnabas Health, a 14-hospital system based in West Orange, N.J., has appointed Odette Perriel senior vice president of support services.

In the role, Ms. Perriel will lead quality initiatives and standardize service delivery across food and nutrition, environmental services and patient transportation, according to a Feb. 17 news release.

Ms. Perriel most recently served as regional vice president of support services for RWJBarnabas Health’s southern region. Before joining the system in 2022, she led support services at MaineHealth’s Maine Medical Center in Portland, Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City.