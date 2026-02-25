New England Baptist Hospital taps chief nurse

By: Erica Cerutti

Boston-based New England Baptist Hospital has named Michelle McGrory, DNP, RN, as chief nursing officer.

The orthopedic hospital is part of Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health, where Dr. McGrory has worked for the past 20 years, according to a Feb. 24 news release.

Most recently, she served as associate CNO for care transitions, rehab services and length of stay optimization at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, one of the health system’s flagship teaching hospitals. 

New England Baptist Hospital is a teaching hospital affiliated with Boston-based Tufts University School of Medicine. 

