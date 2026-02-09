Kaiser taps new leader for Golden Gate market

Abhishek Dosi was appointed senior vice president and area manager of the Kaiser Permanente Golden Gate Service Area, according to a Jan. 20 Kaiser news release shared with Becker’s.

In his new role, Mr. Dosi will oversee hospital operations and Kaiser’s health plan for the area that includes the San Francisco and San Rafael medical centers and serves more than 370,000 members, the release said. He succeeds Chris Boyd, who had been serving in the position on an interim basis.

He assumes the new role after most recently serving as the senior vice president and area manager for the Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa service area. He also previously served as COO of the Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center.

Kaiser Permanente is an Oakland, Calif.-based integrated health system and health plan serving nearly 12.6 million members across eight states and the District of Columbia.