Wellstar names chief strategy and growth officer

Thomas Kruse was appointed executive vice president and chief strategy and growth officer of Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System, effective March 30, according to a health system news release shared with Becker’s.

In his new role, Mr. Kruse will lead enterprise-level strategy and transformation, evaluate market expansion and affiliation opportunities, and drive initiatives to support the system’s long-term growth, the release said.

Most recently, he served as an independent health industry advisor and consultant for regional health systems, community hospitals and nonprofit organizations.

Previously, he was senior vice president and chief strategy officer for the Northwest Region of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health and Tacoma, Wash.-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, where he led long-range strategy and partnership efforts. Earlier in his career, he served as chief strategy officer for Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health.

Wellstar is an 11-hospital system with more than 34,000 employees.