Mercy taps contracting president from Humana

St. Louis-based Mercy has named Paul Davis president of contracting and managed care, effective Jan. 19.

Mr. Davis joins the health system from Humana, where he served as national vice president of network development and contracting, according to a Jan. 14 Mercy news release. He led network strategy, contracting, value-based program innovation and provider analytics in support of Humana’s Medicare, Medicaid and employer group businesses.

In his new role, Mr. Davis will lead Mercy’s payer relations and contracting strategy across the multistate health system. He will focus on improving networks, expanding value-based care programs and ensuring agreements support the system’s growth and long-term development.

“I look forward to collaborating with our caregivers and partners to create strategies that deliver value and improve care for the communities we serve,” Mr. Davis said in the release. “Mercy has one of the highest-performing ACOs in the country, and together I know we can continue to grow Mercy’s success in both value-based and traditional care models.”

He succeeds David Ott, who is retiring.

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