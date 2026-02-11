Trinity Health taps CNOs for Michigan hospitals

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health has named two chief nursing officers to lead several of its Michigan hospitals.



Carolyn Leja, DNP, RN, was appointed chief nurse of Trinity Health Grand Rapids and Nicholas Strait, DNP, RN, will serve as CNO of Trinity Health Muskegon, Shelby and Grand Haven hospitals. They will oversee all nursing operations at the hospitals, including professional development, clinical excellence and recruitment and retention, according to a Feb. 10 news release.

Both leaders join Trinity Health from Southfield, Mich.-based Corewell Health.

Dr. Leja most recently served as CNO of Corewell Health West – Big Rapids and Reed City Hospitals for the past three years. She succeeds Michelle Peña, RN, who was promoted in August to regional CNO of Trinity Health Michigan.

Dr. Strait spent the past year and half as a regional CNO for several Corewell Health hospitals. His appointment marks a return to Trinity Health, where he began his career at Trinity Health Muskegon.