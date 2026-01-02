Providence Oregon hospital names chief administrative officer 

Jason Plamondon, MSN, RN, has been appointed chief administrative officer of Providence Seaside (Ore.) Hospital.

“I am honored to be able to serve our caregivers and community in this role,” he wrote in a Jan. 1 LinkedIn post.

Mr. Plamondon joined the hospital in 2021 as chief nursing officer and became interim chief administrative officer in October, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that, he served for four years as nursing manager at Providence Portland (Ore.) Medical Center.

Providence Seaside Hospital is a 25-bed critical access hospital.