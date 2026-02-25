Rush taps chief development officer

Chicago-based Rush University System for Health has appointed Gina Rodriguez as senior vice president and chief development officer, effective April 6.

Ms. Rodriguez will lead the system’s philanthropic strategy as Rush advances “Without Boundaries: The RUSH Campaign,” its comprehensive fundraising effort supporting clinical care, education, research and community health, according to a Feb. 25 health system news release.

Ms. Rodriguez brings more than two decades of advancement and external relations leadership experience. She has led teams through major campaigns totaling more than $1 billion.

Most recently, she served as senior vice president of advancement and external relations at The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor, Maine. She previously was chief development officer at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium and held development roles at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago and the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego.