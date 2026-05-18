University Hospital taps new CIO

Inderpal Kohli was named CIO of Newark, N.J.-based University Hospital.

The hospital announced the appointment in a May 16 LinkedIn post. Prior to this role, Mr. Kohli served as CTO of Healthix, a public health information exchange serving New York City and Long Island.

He also served as vice president and CIO of Englewood (N.J.) Hospital from 2021 to 2025, according to his LinkedIn profile.

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