Vanderbilt chief heads to Dana-Farber

Seth Karp, MD, system surgeon-in-chief and chair of the section of surgical sciences for Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Health, will step down Oct. 15 to join Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute as surgeon-in-chief.

Dr. Karp will also serve as chair of the Roberta and Stephen R. Weiner Department of Surgery at Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, according to an April 23 news release from Vanderbilt Health.

In 2023, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute announced it would partner with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to construct a freestanding inpatient cancer hospital in Boston. Construction has begun on the hospital, which is estimated to cost $1.68 billion.

Dr. Karp has been with Vanderbilt Health since 2011, where he has held multiple leadership roles. He has also held leadership positions with the American Society of Transplant Surgeons and served on the United Network for Organ Sharing board of directors.

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