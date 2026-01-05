Erlanger taps SVP of revenue cycle from CommonSpirit 

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System has named Chris Spady senior vice president of revenue cycle, according to a post on his LinkedIn page.

Mr. Spady returns to Erlanger after serving as Southeast Division vice president of revenue cycle for Chicago-based CommonSpirit for the past two-and-a-half years. He had served as Erlanger’s vice president from January 2019 to July 2023.

He said in his LinkedIn post that he is “grateful for the opportunity to come back to an organization and community that mean so much to me, and to work alongside an exceptional team focused on advancing access, financial stewardship, and the patient experience.”

Mr. Spady’s past experience includes serving as system director of patient accounting for Newport News, Va.-based Riverside Health and director of revenue control at Hampton Roads, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare.