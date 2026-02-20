Wellstar Health System’s chief data officer departs

The former chief data officer of Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health has been named to the same role at the Maryland Insurance Administration.

Brent Matthewson served as the 11-hospital system’s inaugural data chief from September 2022 through December 2025, according to his LinkedIn page. He had previously worked in data leadership at Centene, medical outsourcer TeamHealth, and financial services company USAA.

At Wellstar, he “led a modernization effort to establish a fully integrated, cloud-based data enterprise,” per a Feb. 17 Maryland Insurance Administration news release.