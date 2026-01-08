HCA Florida hospital names chief nurse

HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce has named Neva Spencer, DNP, RN, as chief nursing officer.

Dr. Spencer’s career in nursing leadership spans more than three decades, according to a Jan. 5 news release the hospital shared with local media outlets. Most recently, she served as CNO of HCA Florida University Hospital in Davie.

Her new role took effect Jan. 5. She will be responsible for nursing operations and have a particular focus on improving quality and safety across the 497-bed hospital.