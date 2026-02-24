NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue taps CNO

New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals, an 11-hospital system, has appointed Christopher Wilson, MSN, RN, as chief nursing officer of NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue.

In the new role, Mr. Wilson will lead strategic, operational and professional nursing priorities at Bellevue. The hospital is the nation’s oldest public hospital, according to a Feb. 24 news release from the system.

He most recently served as CNO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan, a 338-bed facility. Bellevue is an 851-bed, level 1 trauma center.