HCA veteran named COO of Memorial Health in Georgia

Joel Leone has joined Savannah, Ga.-based Memorial Health as its new COO.

In this role, Mr. Leone will lead Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, a 711-bed medical center, according to a Feb. 11 health system news release.

He joins Memorial Health from HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital in Panama City, a 282-bed acute care hospital, where he served as COO.

He also previously served as vice president of operations at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, a 545-bed acute care hospital.

Before joining Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare in January 2021, Mr. Leone held roles with Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, according to his LinkedIn profile.