Guthrie expands hospital president’s role

Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie has appointed Jennifer Yartym as president of Guthrie Corning (N.Y.) Hospital, effective Jan. 1.

Ms. Yartym will continue serving as president of Guthrie Cortland (N.Y.) Medical Center, a role she has held since 2019, according to a Jan. 2 health system LinkedIn post. She previously spent 19 years at Corning Hospital, including time as vice president of operations.

She also served as interim president of the hospital during the pandemic.

Her appointment follows the departure of Paul VerValin, who stepped down from his role as president of Guthrie Corning Hospital to focus on systemwide responsibilities as executive vice president and COO.