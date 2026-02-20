Children’s National Hospital CFO to retire 

Aldwin Lindsay, executive vice president and CFO of Washington, D.C.-based Children’s National Hospital, is retiring at the end of April, a health system spokesperson confirmed to Becker’s.

Mr. Lindsay joined Children’s National in 2015 and held several roles at the health system before being named CFO in 2020, according to the health system’s website.

Prior to joining Children’s National, he served as CFO of Washington, D.C.-based Howard University Hospital.

“We are grateful to Aldwin for his leadership and many contributions to the organization,” the spokesperson said, adding that a search for his successor will begin in the coming weeks.