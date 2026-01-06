New Jersey system taps CFO from RWJBarnabas Health

Secaucus, N.J.-based Hudson Regional Health has appointed Doug Zehner as executive vice president and system CFO.

Mr. Zehner most recently served as Northeast regional CFO of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, where he oversaw financial planning, campus revitalization projects and operational capacity initiatives across a multi-hospital region.

During his time at RWJBarnabas, Mr. Zehner launched a systemwide financial planning division, expanded faculty practice partnerships with academic programs and strengthened investment oversight. He also served as COO and CFO for Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, where he led performance and efficiency improvements.

In his new role, he will oversee financial strategy and performance across Hudson Regional’s three acute care hospitals in Secaucus, Bayonne and Hoboken. His appointment comes amid a pivotal time for the system, which closed Jersey City-based Heights University Hospital in November due to financial challenges.

His earlier roles included CFO posts at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., and Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, in Denver.

Mr. Zehner holds a master’s degree in health administration from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond and is a longtime member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association.