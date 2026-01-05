TidalHealth taps CFO

Salisbury, Md.-based TidalHealth has named Benny Stover senior vice president of finance and CFO, effective Jan. 5.

Mr. Stover comes to the role with almost 30 years of healthcare financial leadership experience, according to a Jan. 5 TidalHealth news release. He most recently served as CFO of University of Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health.

At USA Health, Mr. Stover led acquisitions, revenue cycle improvements, financial turnarounds, strategic planning and large-scale construction and capital projects, according to the release. He had served in the role since 2020.

“Benny’s experience and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our financial foundation and advance our long-term strategy,” TidalHealth President and CEO Steve Leonard, PhD, said in the release.