Illinois system names CEO

Graham Health System in Canton, Ill., has appointed Allison Sours as president and CEO.

Ms. Sours will also serve as president of the Graham Hospital Foundation, according to a Jan. 12 news release shared with Becker’s.

She joined the private, nonprofit system in 2018 as vice president of quality and has since held various executive roles. Most recently, she served as the system’s president and COO.

Graham Health System operates a 213-bed hospital and 12 community clinics throughout central and western Illinois.

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