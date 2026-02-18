Las Vegas hospital names COO

Christopher Cordero has joined Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas as its new COO, he wrote in a Feb. 10 LinkedIn post.

Mr. Cordero served as associate administrator at Reno-based Northern Nevada Health System from May 2024 to February 2026, according to his LinkedIn profile. Prior to that, he was director of operations at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y.

Valley Hospital is a 306-bed acute care hospital, including a 48-bed behavioral health unit. It is part of Las Vegas-based Valley Health System.