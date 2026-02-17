Centra Health chief revenue officer to exit

Robert Boos has shared plans to exit his role as vice president, chief revenue officer at Lynchburg, Va.-based Centra Health at the end of February, according to a Feb. 14 LinkedIn post.

Mr. Boos joined Centra Health in 2020, where he served as vice president of revenue cycle before being promoted to his current role, according to his LinkedIn page.

“Serving Centra has been one of the greatest honors of my professional career,” Mr. Boos said in the post. “I have accepted an exciting new opportunity and will be sharing more soon. In the meantime, I want to express my sincere appreciation to everyone who has been part of this journey. The relationships and friendships built here will always mean a great deal to me.”