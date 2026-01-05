California system taps former Sutter CFO amid ‘regional expansion’ 

Mountain View, Calif.-based El Camino Health has appointed Raju Iyer as its new CFO, following the departure of Carlos Bohorquez at the end of 2025.

Mr. Iyer brings more than 25 years of healthcare finance leadership experience, including serving as CFO at Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health and San Francisco-based UCSF Health, the health system said in a Jan. 5 news release shared with Becker’s. At both systems, he led large-scale financial operations, oversaw multi-billion-dollar capital investments, and supported long-term strategic growth initiatives.

At El Camino Health, Mr. Iyer will oversee all financial functions as the system continues an ambitious expansion across Silicon Valley and the South Bay. The organization now cares for twice as many patients as it did six years ago and has expanded its medical staff to more than 300 physicians.

“Raju Iyer’s appointment marks a significant step forward for El Camino Health as we expand our regional footprint and invest in the future of healthcare,” CEO Dan Woods said. “His expertise in strategic financial planning and operational excellence will be vital as we build a stronger, more connected healthcare system that delivers world-class care close to home.”

El Camino Health is currently planning a hospital rebuild in Los Gatos, Calif., and exploring future acquisitions.

Mr. Iyer holds a Master of Science in Accounting from the University of Illinois, Chicago, and has played a role in the development of five hospital construction projects during his career.

Mr. Bohorquez, El Camino Health’s outgoing CFO, was recently named CFO of San Diego-based UC San Diego Health.