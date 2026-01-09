Kentucky hospital halts sale talks, names CEO

Marshall County Hospital in Benton, Ky., has paused discussions about a potential sale and appointed a new CEO, a hospital board member confirmed to Becker’s.

Board Treasurer Peyton Porter told Becker’s the board unanimously voted in a Jan. 7 public meeting to table the request for proposals process “in totality.” He added: “Based on that motion, the search for a potential buyer is nonexistent at this point in time.”

According to the Tribune-Courier, Mr. Porter said during the meeting that while the hospital board was approached by multiple interested parties following the retirement announcement of CEO David Fuqua, BSN, the board ultimately decided to halt further request-for-proposal discussions.

During the same meeting, the board approved a contract for Steven Luther to serve as the hospital’s next CEO. He will officially step into the role April 1, according to a hospital news release.

Mr. Luther brings more than 10 years of healthcare leadership experience to the role, most recently serving as vice president of operations at Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health System Kentucky & Indiana, according to his LinkedIn profile.