Mississippi hospital names dual CEO, chief nursing officer

Allison Schuler, MSN, has been appointed CEO and chief nursing officer of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala in Kosciusko, Miss.

She brings more than 25 years of healthcare experience to the role, according to a Jan. 7 LinkedIn post from Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care.

Ms. Shuler joined the hospital — then known as Montfort Jones Memorial Hospital — in 2010 as chief nursing officer. She later took on oversight of ancillary and service areas, according to an Oct. 9 health system news release.

She and Stefanie Dendy, who was named CEO of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Yazoo in Yazoo City, Miss., succeeded Mac Flynt. Mr. Flint previously led both hospitals and was named administrator and CEO of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Oktibbeha County in Starkville, Miss.

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala is a 25-bed community hospital.