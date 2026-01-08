New York hospital appoints chief nurse

Susan Brooks, BSN, RN, has been appointed executive vice president and chief nursing officer of Niagara Falls (N.Y.) Memorial Medical Center.



Ms. Brooks joins the independent 171-bed medical center from Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health, where she served as CNO and vice president of patient care services at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston, N.Y. There, she led nursing services, patient experience strategy, and oversaw quality and financial performance for key service lines, according to a Jan. 8 news release.

Ms. Brooks also played a key role in launching Catholic Health’s Lockport Memorial Hospital, which opened in 2023. She brings more than 30 years of nursing leadership experience to the new role.

At NFMMC, Ms. Brooks will be responsible for all nursing and patient care operations.