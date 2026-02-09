Ascension names Florida hospital CEO

St. Louis-based Ascension has named Cory Darling as president and CEO of Ascension St. Vincent’s Southside Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla.

Mr. Darling will lead the 309-bed hospital beginning March 1, according to a Feb. 9 news release from Ascension. He currently serves as president and CEO of Ascension St. Vincent’s St. Johns (Fla.) County.

Mr. Darling previously worked at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, according to the release. At HCA, he held COO roles at HCA Florida Memorial Hospital Jacksonville, TriStar Hendersonville (Tenn.) Medical Center and Caldwell, Idaho-based West Valley Medical Center. UCLA Health in Los Angeles now operates West Valley Medical Center.

At Ascension St. Vincent’s St. Johns County, COO and Chief Nursing Officer Sean McAfee, MSN, has been named interim president of the hospital.