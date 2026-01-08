Medical City Plano taps new CFO

Aaron Martin has been appointed CFO of Medical City Plano (Texas) and Medical City Sachse (Texas), a campus of Medical City Plano.

The hospitals are part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare’s Medical City Healthcare in Dallas.

In his new role, Mr. Martin will oversee all financial departments, including case management, finance, health information management, patient access, information technology and services, revenue integrity and supply chain, according to a Jan. 8 news release shared with Becker’s.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Martin served as CFO of HCA’s Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.