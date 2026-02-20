New York system taps system strategy, patient experience leaders

Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network has appointed two system leaders, according to a Feb. 19 system news release.

Henry Knoop, PA, was named vice president of strategy and growth. In the role, he will work with network leaders to identify and execute data-driven strategies for growth, such as expanding services. He joined the system in 2018 and currently serves as associate chief clinical officer, associate chief medical information officer and chief advanced practice officer, in addition to his clinical practice in primary care. He will continue to serve as chief advanced practice officer and work in his clinical practice.

Jennifer Hecox was named director of patient experience. She will oversee the improvement of quality and consistency of care across the network and support caregivers. She also joined the system in 2018 and currently serves as the director of women’s health, pediatrics, primary care and psychiatry.