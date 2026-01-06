Providence innovation leader joins City of Hope

Marcee Chmait has been named head of emerging opportunities and ventures at Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope.

She was previously head of digital partnerships and business development at Renton, Wash.-based Providence’s Digital Innovation Group, where she worked for eight years. She has also served in leadership roles at SCAN Health Plan, Cambria Health Solutions and Optum.

“The mission to make hope a reality for all touched by cancer and diabetes is near and dear to my heart,” she posted Jan. 5 on LinkedIn.