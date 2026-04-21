VCU Health creates new marketing leadership role

Carissa Etters has been named the inaugural associate vice president of marketing and communications for Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health.

Ms. Etters had previously served as interim associate vice president of strategy and marketing, having joined the academic health system as a public relations manager in 2014. The new role unites “responsibilities previously split across separate leadership positions to better support the organization’s mission, brand and storytelling,” according to an April 20 news release.

Before joining VCU Health, Ms. Etters worked in communications and media relations at Greenville, N.C.-based Vidant Health (ECU Health) and spent almost a decade as a broadcast journalist at Greenville CBS affiliate WNCT.

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