Community Hospital Corp. taps hospital CEO as COO

Plano, Texas-based Community Hospital Corp. has appointed Justin Doss as COO, effective July 5.

Mr. Doss serves as CEO of Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas in Beaumont, which is affiliated with Community Hospital Corp., according to a Feb. 23 news release. He will be responsible for oversight of hospital relationships and operations through the organization’s network of services and resources.

Mr. Doss has served as CEO of Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas since April 2021 and will remain in that role until a new CEO is appointed. He previously served as president and CEO of Christus Spohn Health System in Corpus Christi, Texas, and spent nine years with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Community Hospital Corp. owns, manages and consults with hospitals through CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE.