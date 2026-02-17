MetroHealth launches dyad leadership model for level 1 trauma center

Cleveland-based MetroHealth System is implementing a dyad leadership model at its level 1 trauma center, the system said Feb. 17.

The four-hospital system appointed Nimitt Patel, MD, as medical administrative director and Laura Kreiner, MD, as medical clinical director to lead MetroHealth’s division of trauma, critical care, burns and acute care surgery.

The system’s level 1 adult trauma center annually treats more than 7,000 patients, according to a news release.

Dr. Patel and Dr. Kreiner have each served MetroHealth for more than a decade, working as trauma surgeons and held leadership roles in surgery and trauma.